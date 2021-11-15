Kavita Kaushik takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Padma Shri withdrawal

Kavita Kaushik criticized Kangana Ranaut for her inflammatory freedom remarks and suggested Priyanka Chopra’s name for Padma Shri instead on Twitter.

Actor Kavita took a dig at Kangana’s recent statements and praised Priyanka for her phenomenal contribution to Indian Cinema and lifting the name of the country abroad.

She took to Twitter and wrote, “Why didn’t she get padamshree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put indian culture on a pedestrial without holding a flag about it ! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!!”

Kangana has caused a stir after referring to the country's 1947 independence as 'bheek.' Swati Maliwal of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting that her Padma Shri be revoked. She also requested that the Queen actor be charged with sedition.