‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi pair up for new film

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi pair up for the new film

Stars Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be sharing screen space together for the first time in the upcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.



The film is written and directed by Arshad Syed where Taapsee will essay the role of a gutsy cop and Pratik would be seen in the role of a newly wedded man who belongs to a masala influential family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik posted the film`s first look from his upcoming comedy titled, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in which he can be seen dressed as a groom, while Taapsee stands next to him, dressed as a cop.

In the photo, the Thappad actress is looking at a map while the Scam 1992 actor is clad in a groom outfit with a pair of binoculars in his hand.



In the caption, he wrote, “Taapsee Pannu and I are all set to find my missing bride in Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films` next comedy-drama.”

On playing a cop for the first time, Taapsee shared, “Playing a policewoman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist”.



