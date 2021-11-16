 
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik sit down for a meal in Dubai

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and ex-captain Shahid Afridi in Dubai. — Instagram
Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and ex-captain Shahid Afridi in Dubai. — Instagram

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, ex-captain Shahid Afridi, West Indies cricket great Chris Gayle, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik all sat down for a meal together in Dubai.

The players were in Dubai for the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan crashed out in the semi-finals after losing to Australia, while the Wendies failed to make it past the Super 12 stage.

In a video shared by Shoaib Akhtar on Instagram, the former pacer said it was good to catch up with old buddies, as it was always fun.

"It's fun; it's always fun. We're going to go out tonight and have a good time. We're going to have a lot of food and drink a lot of juices," Akhtar said as it was these were the only things they could do "at this age".

While Shoaib was speaking in the video, Afridi quipped and asked whether it was being shot for YouTube.

"Thank God this person has changed his shirt, change your (Akhtar) shirt's colour as well — always black," Afridi quipped.

