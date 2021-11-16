Jake Gyllenhaal 'in good mood' after Taylor Swift's All Too Well release

Jake Gyllenhaal seems to be in good spirits even after Taylor Swift’s All Too Well release which is widely speculated to be about him.

According to Us Weekly, the actor stepped out to celebrate the 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, a day after the singer dropped the hit song.

"Jake was in a good mood," an eyewitness said of the actor.

"He was proud to be there to present the award for sound editing to Mandell Winter."

Detailing her breakup with the actor, the Blank Space songster serenaded the lyrics, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house...And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

As soon as the re-recorded track made to public, fans called out Gyllenhaal, bringing up the ‘scarf’ question once again.