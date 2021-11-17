 
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears has announced that she was thinking about having another baby after being freed from her over 13-year conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, Britney, who confirmed her engagement to Sam Asghari in September, posted a black-and-white photo of adult feet next to those of a child standing on their tiptoes, saying “I'm thinking about having another baby!!!”

“I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure,” she further said.

Thousands of fans reacted to her post.

Commenting on it, Sam Asghari said, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg.”

Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.

The Toxic singer shares two sons Jayden James Federline, 15 and Sean Preston Federline, 16 with her former husband Kevin Federline.

