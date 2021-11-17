 
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Adam Driver recalls ‘scary’ experience at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Adam Driver recalls ‘scary’ experience at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015

American actor Adam Driver has come forth to narrate an unpleasant experience that he had at the Comic-Con.

During an interview with BBC late-night host Graham Norton, the Star Wars actor, 37, revealed he will never again be heading to Comic-Con after a terrifying experience at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

In the interview, the House of Gucci star was asked whether he had fun at the convention while he was promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which he played Kylo Ren.

“Uh, no,” responded Driver.

“I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con. I got in at the hotel at two in the morning … and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.’”

“They’re like, ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are,’” he shared.

“I opened my window because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do, and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat, because [the cast was] all staying in the hotel. It was scary … I saw what it was. I mean, it’s nice,” he said.

“I’m not anxious to go again,” he added. 

