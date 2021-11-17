Scott Ridley joins cadre of directors who aren’t fans of superhero flicks

British film director Ridley Scott has jumped on the superhero-hate bandwagon, saying he isn’t a fan of the movie genre.

During an interview with Deadline, the 83-year-old Alien director said superhero flicks are anything but good.

“Their scripts are not any [expletive] good. I narrowed it down to this. Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll crush it. They’re boring as [expletive],” he shared.

Scott further went on to give examples of his own films, calling them “great scripted superhero movies.”

“They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects if you’ve got the money,” he said.

“Harrison Ford was one superhero but everyone was confused because he got the [expletive] beaten out of him at the end by the other superhero, who they thought was the bad guy, but turned out to be a good guy. I think that’s pretty cool,” he added.