Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday are 'clearly getting along well' in goofy 'Liger' photos

American boxer Mike Tyson and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday are channeling their 'Liger' avatars for the latter's new social media update.

Ananya, who is currently shooting for the Dharma Production film in Las Vegas, is joined by co-star Mike Tyson for a fun BTS shoot.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Ananya shared an adorable photo with Tyson pretend-screaming in her ear.

"We’re clearly getting along really well," captioned Ananya in a black crop top paired with denim jeans.



Liger also stars other prominent actors, including Vijay Dandekar, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.





