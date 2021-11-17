 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday are 'clearly getting along well' in goofy 'Liger' photos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday are clearly getting along well in goofy Liger photos
Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday are 'clearly getting along well' in goofy 'Liger' photos

American boxer Mike Tyson and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday are channeling their 'Liger' avatars for the latter's new social media update.

Ananya, who is currently shooting for the Dharma Production film in Las Vegas, is joined by co-star Mike Tyson for a fun BTS shoot.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Ananya shared an adorable photo with Tyson pretend-screaming in her ear.

"We’re clearly getting along really well," captioned Ananya in a black crop top paired with denim jeans.

Liger also stars other prominent actors, including Vijay Dandekar, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.


More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan shares son Taimur's obsession with being a 'bad guy': 'I want to rob the bank'

Saif Ali Khan shares son Taimur's obsession with being a 'bad guy': 'I want to rob the bank'
Katrina Kaif kick-starts her dress trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Insider

Katrina Kaif kick-starts her dress trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Insider

Nora Fatehi leaves fans awestruck with her fashion style: See Post

Nora Fatehi leaves fans awestruck with her fashion style: See Post

5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back once again

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back once again
‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi pair up for new film

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi pair up for new film
Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony
Kavita Kaushik takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Padma Shri withdrawal

Kavita Kaushik takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over Padma Shri withdrawal

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation

‘Antim’: Salman Khan impressed with Aayush Sharma’s epic transformation

Latest

view all