Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Nora Fatehi reveals her 'Kusu Kusu' outfit almost choked her, left horrifying marks

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Nora Fatehi reveals her 'Kusu Kusu' outfit almost choked her, left horrifying marks

Canadian dancer Norah Fatehi underwent six uncomfortable hours of shooting song Kusu Kusu.

Speaking in a recent interview, Norah revealed that her outfit for the song was so uncomfortable that it almost choked her.

“On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot," said Norah.

She continued, “It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit theaters on November 26. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars John Abraham.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives: See Photos

Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday are 'clearly getting along well' in goofy 'Liger' photos

Saif Ali Khan shares son Taimur's obsession with being a 'bad guy': 'I want to rob the bank'

Katrina Kaif kick-starts her dress trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Insider

Nora Fatehi leaves fans awestruck with her fashion style: See Post

5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu spend gala time at National Park with daughter: See pics

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back once again

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’: Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi pair up for new film

Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa share adorable glimpses from their wedding reception

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony

