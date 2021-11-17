Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

The studio says it was forced to sue Tarantino after he announced NFTs based on 1994 classic 'Pulp Fiction'

Hollywood film studio Miramax has sued filmmaker Quentin Tarantino after he announced that he will be selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, reported TMZ.

Earlier this month, Tarantino promised that he will be putting atleast seven Pulp Fiction NFTs up for sale which will include his own commentary on the film as well as previously omitted scenes from an early script.

According to Miramax reps, the studio sent Tarantino a cease-and-desist order right after his announcement but to no avail, ultimately forcing them to sue him.

“Tarantino’s conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” read the studio’s lawsuit.

The studio also stated that it is in talks to forge its own NFT partnerships based on its vast library of films and that Tarantino’s venture could “lead others into believing Miramax is involved in it.”

“It could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library.”

Tarantino’s attorney has argued that he is well within his ‘reserved rights’ to use material from Pulp Fiction, citing his contract with Miramax which says that he retains rights to the “soundtrack album, music publishing, live performance, print publication (including, without limitation, screenplay publication, ‘making of’ books, comic books and novelization, in audio and electronic formats as well, as applicable), interactive media, theatrical and television sequel and remake rights, and television series and spinoff rights.”