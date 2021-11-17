Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen Elizabeth missed the General Synode meeting for the first time on Tuesday because of her sprained back

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth missed the Church of England’s national assembly on Tuesday, marking her first absence from the event in 51-years, reported The Daily Mail.

The Queen was represented at the event by her youngest son Prince Edward, who issued the 95-year-old monarch’s touching message to the dignitaries present on her behalf.

"It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod… None of us can slow the passage of time,” she stated in her message.

The General Synod meeting convenes every five years, a fact highlighted by Her Majesty in her statement in which she said that the upcoming years “will not always be straightforward”.

“In some areas, there will, of course, be differing views and my hope is that you will be strengthened with the certainty of the love of God, as you work together and draw on the Church's tradition of unity in fellowship for the tasks ahead,” she said.

The Queen also praised the Church for its innovation during the pandemic.

“… For people of faith, the last few years have been particularly hard, with unprecedented restrictions in accessing the comfort and of public worship. For many, it has been a time of anxiety, grief, and weariness. Yet the Gospel has brought hope.”

Queen Elizabeth’s absence from the event was announced last week by the Palace.

"Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November," read the statement.