 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19
Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson on Tuesday revealed that she will miss her upcoming solo performance as she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix member announced that she has been dropped out of the much-anticipated Saturday radio show in Birmingham, U.K.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old songster wrote, “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines."

"It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday," added Nelson.

The Boyz singer also extended apologies towards her fans as she continued, "Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there.”

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much," read her story. 

Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch
Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’
Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years
David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music
Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Nick Jonas touches on personal struggle with diabetes amid National Diabetes Month

Nick Jonas touches on personal struggle with diabetes amid National Diabetes Month
Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele touches upon her love story with her boyfriend Rich Paul
Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Latest

view all