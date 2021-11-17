Jesy Nelson misses her solo performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Jesy Nelson on Tuesday revealed that she will miss her upcoming solo performance as she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix member announced that she has been dropped out of the much-anticipated Saturday radio show in Birmingham, U.K.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old songster wrote, “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines."

"It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday," added Nelson.

The Boyz singer also extended apologies towards her fans as she continued, "Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there.”

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much," read her story.



