Rohit Shetty to make a woman-helmed cop film starring Katrina Kaif

Rohit Shetty willing to make a woman cop film on demands of Katrina Kaif

Rohit Shetty promised to make a woman cop film after Katrina Kaif urged him to do so.

On November 7, the duo appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show, for the promotion of their film, Sooryavanshi.

Interestingly Kat, 38, even asked Rohit to make a cop drama with her in the lead.

Rohit Shetty has always cast male actors for the cop’s roles so far but this time he is actually thinking to cast a woman as a cop, as reported by India Today.

He told the outlet, “One woman will definitely come for sure. I can’t promise an all-woman cop team. But one woman will come. It just happened that when we started planning, we lost two years of our life [to coronavirus], we all, you, me, everyone. So, today I would have been sitting with two more releases after Sooryavanshi.

"But everything went for a toss and we have to replan things and get back there. We will do a woman cop [film] for sure. But it will take a year or more, maybe. We have Cirkus in the pipeline now. And there are so many films which are waiting to release. And then Singham will come. Then we will definitely work on it," he concluded.