Karan Johar teases Dharma’s ‘first ever action franchise film’

Johar tweeted on November 17 that Dharma Productions is all set to announce its first action franchise

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is ready to bank on the action film boom in Bollywood, announcing its first-ever action film franchise, reported Pinkvilla.

The exciting news came on Johar’s Twitter account early November 17, where he shared a tweet that read, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first-ever action franchise film.”

Johar’s tweet also included a teaser video for the upcoming film that has since taken Twitter by storm because of all that it promises; “a dashing actor, a kick of drama, a punch of thrill, a knockout story, and a year of blood and sweat.”

While Johar did not offer any more details about the film or its cast, the announcement has surely left Bollywood fanatics in a tizzy.

Who do you think will be a part of Dharma’s first big action outing?