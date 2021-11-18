 
entertainment
Britney Spears slams ‘opportunistic’ family: ‘They should be in jail’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media to highlight the conservatorship abuse she endured silently for the last 13 years.

Spears wore her heart on her sleeve on Instagram and shared a video caption that showcased the extent of her conservatorship abuse for the past 13 years.

While she discussed topics including her future plans and the FreeBritney movement, her caption read, “I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!”

She also went on to write, “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!”

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

