Thursday Nov 18 2021
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'Lots of love and light'

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins: 'lots of love and light'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to two adorable twins!

The Kal Ho Na Ho star turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share the heartwarming news with her friends and fans.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," wrote the 46-year-old alongside a selfie of herself and husband.

She continued,"We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016 and are currently living in Los Angeles.


