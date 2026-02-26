Rashmika Mandanna’s first post as Mrs. Vijay Deverakonda goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna made her first public declaration as Mrs. Vijay Deverakonda since tying the knot in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor’s costar took to Instagram to share emotional post.

She introduced Vijay as her husband.

The post quickly went viral, drawing millions of likes and an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities.

In the post, Rashmika described Vijay as “the man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like.”

She went on to share how he encouraged her to dream big, supported her passions, and made her feel blessed.

Calling him “Vijju,” she confessed she was short of words to describe her feelings, but emphasized how every achievement and struggle now made sense because he was part of it all.

Her declaration, “I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! To be your wife! To be called your wife!! It’s full party time now!!”, became the emotional highlight of the post.

The comments section became a celebration in itself.

Fans hailed her as “Mrs. Deverakonda” with pride, while celebrities like photographer Dirk Alexander wrote “Stunning! Congratulations”

Meanwhile, the wedding in Udaipur was a grand yet intimate affair.

Reports revealed that Rashmika and Vijay grew teary-eyed during the rituals.

The couple, who dated for seven years before confirming their relationship, chose to keep the ceremony private, even avoiding a media photo-op after the vows.





But it was Rashmika’s Instagram post that truly set the tone.

By calling herself Vijay’s wife and sharing her gratitude, she turned a personal milestone into a collective celebration.

Fans across the globe joining in to welcome her new chapter as Mrs. Vijay Deverakonda.