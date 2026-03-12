Lollywood's senior actor Asim Bukhari passes away

Senior actor Asim Bukhari poses in this undated image. — Facebook@AjlalBukhariOfficial

Veteran Lollywood actor Asim Bukhari has passed away, family sources confirmed on Thursday.

The senior actor, known for his work across television, stage and films, had been battling kidney and heart ailments for a long time. According to family members, he slipped into a coma on Wednesday night before passing away.

The 76-year-old actor had been under treatment at a hospital for the past 15 days due to complications related to his prolonged illness.

Bukhari earned recognition for his performances in television dramas, stage productions, and films, and was widely regarded as a talented and versatile performer in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Members of the showbiz fraternity expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing, paying tribute to his contributions to the industry.

Meanwhile, his son, Jalal Bukhari, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London after suffering from gallstones.