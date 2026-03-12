 
Geo News

Lollywood's senior actor Asim Bukhari passes away

Veteran performer dies aged 76 after prolonged illness

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Senior actor Asim Bukhari poses in this undated image. — Facebook@AjlalBukhariOfficial
Senior actor Asim Bukhari poses in this undated image. — Facebook@AjlalBukhariOfficial

Veteran Lollywood actor Asim Bukhari has passed away, family sources confirmed on Thursday.

The senior actor, known for his work across television, stage and films, had been battling kidney and heart ailments for a long time. According to family members, he slipped into a coma on Wednesday night before passing away.

The 76-year-old actor had been under treatment at a hospital for the past 15 days due to complications related to his prolonged illness.

Bukhari earned recognition for his performances in television dramas, stage productions, and films, and was widely regarded as a talented and versatile performer in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Members of the showbiz fraternity expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing, paying tribute to his contributions to the industry.

Meanwhile, his son, Jalal Bukhari, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in London after suffering from gallstones.

Ex-wife accuses Imad Wasim of 'forced abortion' after cricketer's second marriage
Ex-wife accuses Imad Wasim of 'forced abortion' after cricketer's second marriage
Pakistani digital artwork reaches final at Dubai phygital expo
Pakistani digital artwork reaches final at Dubai phygital expo
Birthday or wedding? Hania Aamir's party steals the spotlight video
Birthday or wedding? Hania Aamir's party steals the spotlight
Geo TV unveils power-packed trailer of mega serial 'Humrahi'
Geo TV unveils power-packed trailer of mega serial 'Humrahi'
Talha Anjum confirms engagement after social media buzz over viral videos
Talha Anjum confirms engagement after social media buzz over viral videos
17th KLF opens in Karachi with focus on ‘Literature in a Fragile World'
17th KLF opens in Karachi with focus on ‘Literature in a Fragile World'
Showbiz stars revel as Lahore welcomes back Basant
Showbiz stars revel as Lahore welcomes back Basant
'Mismatched' nears the end as Netflix drops teaser for final season video
'Mismatched' nears the end as Netflix drops teaser for final season