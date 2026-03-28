Hamza Ali Abbasi denies links to FIA money laundering case involving sister

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi. — Instagram@realhamzaaliabbasi

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has issued a clarification after his name surfaced in media coverage relating to allegations involving his sister, Dr Fazeela Abbasi, stating he has no connection to the case and is not under investigation.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account, Hamza said recent reports had given the impression that he was somehow associated with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) money laundering case against his sister, which he said was “not true”.

“I am not under any investigation by any agency, nor am I part of this case in any capacity,” he said, adding that he wanted to set the record straight.

Hamza described his sister as “a highly accomplished professional” with “her own extremely successful career”, and said he stood by her “with love and support during this time”.

While expressing confidence in her integrity, he said he believed “her side of the story deserves to be heard” and voiced hope that institutions would ensure justice was served and “the truth will prevail”.

At the same time, the actor stressed that her legal and professional affairs are entirely separate from him.

He further said that since he was not a legal party to the case, he should not be expected to comment on or respond to queries about it.

Calling the case sub judice, Hamza said it was solely up to his sister to decide “if and when she chooses to comment or share her perspective”.

He also reiterated that he had “no involvement in this case at all” and was not facing any form of investigation.

In the latter part of his statement, Hamza warned against any continued association of his name with the matter in future media coverage, saying such reporting would leave him with no option but to pursue legal action.

The case concerning Dr Fazeela, a celebrity dermatologist and aesthetician, centres on alleged financial irregularities.

According to the FIR, around Rs25 billion was allegedly traced through 22 bank accounts said to be linked to her, with investigators claiming that some of the transactions were routed to Dubai and the United States.

Investigators have also raised questions over the scale of the transactions in light of her reportedly declared annual income, which was said to be only a few lakh rupees.

The matter had previously been closed by the Islamabad High Court, but has resurfaced after a sessions court took up the case following the cancellation of Dr Fazeela’s interim bail, according to media reports.

The investigation is reportedly continuing after a plea challenging the earlier decision of the FIA was accepted, with authorities now examining the source of the funds.

Hamza and his sister are both prominent public figures in Pakistan, with the actor regarded as one of the country’s best-known stars, while Dr Fazeela is considered a leading name in aesthetic medicine.