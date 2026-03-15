Guinness record holder meets Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan

This image shows Anil Dhanak with Amitabh Bachchan. — Reporter

DUBAI: More than five decades after iconic blockbuster Deewaar rewrote Bollywood history, the film found a full-circle moment when a die-hard fan and UAE gold business tycoon, Anil Dhanak, finally met Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and walked away with a signed canvas of the movie’s iconic look.

Anil Dhanak’s meeting with the Big B coincided with the 51st anniversary of Deewaar, the film that sealed Bachchan’s status as Bollywood’s original “angry young man” and put him up to fame and fortune, creating new milestones and changing the shape of Indian cinema.

The artwork, inspired by his unforgettable 1975 avatar, was presented to the actor, who signed it with quiet charm, turning fan love into a collector’s dream.

Anil Dhanak was struck by Bachchan’s no-fuss professionalism.

“He arrived exactly on time and was incredibly warm and grounded. For someone of his stature, that kind of discipline and simplicity is rare. He was kind and punctual,” said the Dubai-based businessman who brought the artwork.

This image shows Anil Dhanak with Amitabh Bachchan. — Reporter

The meeting at Bachchan’s Juhu home in Mumbai offered a look at how Indian cinema has changed — from strong stories of the 1970s to today’s slick, global productions.

Anil remarked that Amitabh Bachchan is more than a Bollywood superstar; he is an institution.

The businessman and Big B fan said: “With a career spanning over five decades, he has become the face of Indian cinema, commanding respect not just for his performances, but for his unwavering professionalism, humility, and sheer presence. Rarely does an actor combine mass appeal with critical acclaim the way Bachchan does, and his influence stretches across generations of filmmakers, actors, and audiences alike.

“It was Deewaar, that turned 51 last month, that truly cemented his place in cinematic history. The 1975 classic was not just a film; it was a portrait of rage and rebellion, capturing the frustrations of a generation grappling with inequality and injustice. Every line, every glare, every simmering silence became emblematic of a society demanding change and of a star willing to channel that collective anger on screen.

This image shows Anil Dhanak with Amitabh Bachchan. — Reporter

Even today, the film’s energy and Bachchan’s intensity feel timeless. Deewaar remains a benchmark for powerful storytelling, and Bachchan’s towering presence continues to inspire both fans and fellow actors.”

For Anil Dhanak, there is little debate about who stands as the greatest movie star in the world. “It has to be Amitabh Bachchan,” he says. “Across generations and across continents, his impact on cinema is simply unmatched.”

Dhanak noted: “When someone has achieved the level of greatness, you expect a larger-than-life personality. But instead, you meet a man who is entirely grounded, approachable, and attentive. That humility is like a quiet strength, which makes him even more extraordinary.”

For Dhanak, the meeting also stirred memories of his own early journey in business and cinema.

“When an Amitabh Bachchan film was released, it wasn’t just a movie — it was a celebration,” he said. “Crowds would gather from early morning, and the theatre would be house full for days. Everyone in town wanted to watch the film first.”

Those memories make the recent meeting especially meaningful. “To go from screening his films in a small-town theatre to sitting with him at his home decades later is something I never imagined,” Dhanak reflected.

“Life sometimes creates moments that feel like miracles, and almost cinematic.”