First teaser of drama serial 'Khush Naseebi' released

February 25, 2026

Banner image of Geo TV’s upcoming drama serial “Khush Naseebi”. — YouTube/Geo News/ screengrab
The first captivating teaser of the upcoming drama serial “Khush Naseebi” has been released, creating a buzz across social media soon after its launch. 

Viewers have widely appreciated the teaser, calling it a unique and emotionally rich presentation. Directed by renowned Badr Mehmood and Arsalan Zeeshan, the drama revolves around a compelling love story that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

The initial glimpse suggests that “Khush Naseebi” will stand out not only for its strong storyline but also for its stunning locations, visually striking scenes, and powerful performances. 

Geo TV is set to bring “Khush Naseebi” to its viewers very soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the on-air release of the serial, expressing great excitement over what appears to be a high-quality production. 

According to entertainment circles, the drama has the potential to secure a prominent position on rating charts once it goes on air.

