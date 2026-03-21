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Fiza Ali ties the knot again, shares Eid pictures with husband

At the beginning of her new journey, actor requests prayers from fans

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Actor Fiza Ali poses with her husband, Ejaz Khan, during a post-wedding photoshoot.— Instagram/Fizaali
Actor Fiza Ali poses with her husband, Ejaz Khan, during a post-wedding photoshoot.— Instagram/Fizaali

Actor Fiza Ali has announced her remarriage, tying the knot with Ejaz Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram account on the first day of Eid ul Fitr, the Mehndi actor posted a slideshow of photos, featuring her husband and daughter.

In the post-wedding album shared on social media, the actor was seen donning a black semi-formal dress, paired with a brown embellished dupatta with multi-colored embroidery.

Her husband also chose the same colour, attiring a plain Kameez Shalwar with a black coat.

To accessorise the look, Fiza wore a flower decorative headpiece with sober earrings, while her husband took white pocket flowers. Both got their names printed on their hands with Henna.

“At the age of 41, Allah has given me the happiness and love I was waiting for… Today I have found my life partner. Alhamdulillah,” she penned captions on a post.

Actor Fiza Ali and her husband Ejaz Khan pose in a picture, showing their names printed with henna on each others hands. — Instagram/@Fizaali
Actor Fiza Ali and her husband Ejaz Khan pose in a picture, showing their names printed with henna on each other's hands. — Instagram/@Fizaali

The actor announced the addition of a new surname to her personal identity, saying she is not only Fiza Ali from now on, but she is Mrs Ejaz.

At the beginning of the new journey, the Mehndi actor requested prayers from fans.  

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