Rahat, son honoured at UK Parliament as cross-border Bangla duet unveiled

LONDON: Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son, Shahzaman Khan, were formally felicitated at the Houses of Parliament during an event celebrating cultural diplomacy and musical excellence, which brought together communities from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The ceremony was organised by British-Asian artist Raja Kaasheff to honour Ustad Rahat and his son in recognition of their enduring musical legacy and contribution to South Asian music.

A major highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the cross-border Bangla duet “Prem Piyasha – Reloaded (Thirst for Love)”, a collaboration spanning the UK, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. The project features Rahat alongside Rubayat Jahan, blending classical Qawwali roots with contemporary romantic expression.

With lyrics by Kabir Bakul, composition and arrangement by Raja Kaasheff, and direction by Saikat Reza, the song has been released under Dhruba Music Station, symbolising a cultural bridge across South Asia and the global diaspora.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including Ruth Cadbury, Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Asif Akbar, Tariq Ahmad, lawyer Farhan Farani, Baroness Uddin, Afzal Khan, Apsana Begum, Vijay Sharma, alongside numerous Lords, MPs and prominent community figures.

Speakers described the collaboration as more than a musical release, calling it a reflection of shared heritage and emotional connection that transcends borders.

Raja Kaasheff said the unveiling inside Parliament reinforced the role of music as a unifying force capable of linking cultures, languages and nations. He said “Prem Piyasha – Reloaded” is a timeless romantic piece capturing the essence of love beyond geography, adding that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s involvement brings people together across divisions.

Lord Tariq Ahmad said Rahat’s contribution to South Asian and global music remains immense. He noted that the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy continues through Rahat and now through Shahzaman Khan, describing the occasion as a moment of pride.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thanked Raja Kaasheff and Rubayat Jahan for their collaboration and praised their artistic contribution. He said working with them has always been a pleasure and described “Prem Piyasha” as a significant musical work.

He also thanked parliamentarians for honouring him and his son.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently in London and recently performed to a sold-out audience at the Royal Albert Hall. He is also scheduled to perform at private events this week with his full band.

He said he was humbled to be recognised by UK parliamentarians, calling it an honour not only for himself but for South Asian music, the tradition of Sufi Qawwali and modern Urdu music.