In pictures: Pakistani celebs shine with stunning looks on Eid ul Fitr 2026

Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi (left) and Saboor Aly, Asim Azhar, Kinza Hashmi. — Instagram

Pakistani celebrities marked Eid ul Fitr with warmth, style, and heartfelt messages, sharing glimpses of their celebration with fans on social media.

As the festival celebration began from early morning prayers, stars across the showbiz industry joined the spirit of the occasion, with many posting pictures in traditional attire, wearing vibrant colours with timeless elegance, reflecting the cultural richness amid the sacred festival.

Saboor Aly was seen shining in a violet long shirt with traditional Chooridar, pairing with Jhumka earring bangles on Instagram, wishing fans "Eid Mubarak".

Ramsha Khan extended Eid “salam” to fans, alongside a picture, attiring trending pishwas.

Renowned star Bilal Qureshi shared an Eid glimpse with his mother, praying for "peace" and “security” in the world.

Newlywed Hina Afridi dumped pictures of celebration with husband Taimoor Akbar and wished her fans in the Pashto language.

Merab Ali picked a pinkish theme this year and extended a greeting to fans in a video clip.

Rahguzar starrer Hira Mani shares a striking clip with an Eid wish.

With Eid greetings, Asim Azhar urges fans, "Don't forget to watch the last episode of MZHT tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, Zahid Ahmed prayed blessings for all Muslims this Eid.

“May the blessings of Ramzan stay with you and your loved ones always,” prayed Junaid Khan, extending warm Eid greetings.

Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousufzai celebrated Eid with her intimate family, but didn’t forget to wish folks.

A carousel of pictures, shared by Maa actress Sunita Marshal, shows her “gentle" Eid celebration with family.

Actor Faysal shared Eid snaps with his son.

As the celebrations continue, the spirit of Eid — centred on generosity, reflection, and joy — remains evident in the messages and moments shared by Pakistan’s stars.