Lahore court orders Meesha Shafi to pay Rs5m to Ali Zafar in defamation case

Artist Meesha Shafi (left) and singer Ali Zafar. — Instagram/ali_zafar/ meesha.shafi/File

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday announced its verdict in a defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, ordering the latter to pay Rs5 million in damages.

Additional Sessions Judge Asif Hayat delivered the reserved judgement, bringing to a close the high-profile case.

Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit seeking Rs1 billion in damages after Meesha Shafi accused him of sexual harassment — allegations he consistently denied.

During the court proceedings, statements of 20 witnesses were recorded during the trial. The case spanned 284 hearings and saw the transfer of nine judges over the course of litigation.

Zafar had filed the defamation suit in 2018 against Shafi, who had accused him of sexual harassment.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.