 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

The British singer believes Mayer should settle down and get married again

Adele has a major advice for John Mayer post his divorce with Jennifer Lopez. 

The British singer believes Mayer should settle down and get married again. 

“Oh yes,” Adele said on SiriusXM interview when he asked her if he should take the plunge. “You should get married. Yes, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage.”

Although Adele got divorced herself from husband Simon Konecki she urged Mayer, 44, to marry because of the protection it gave her.

“Yes, i think you should. I can’t really say why, but I’m definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am, and the feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” she continued, “and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.”

Emotionally moved by her words, Mayer said he’d get married “one of these days.”

Adele and Konecki reached their divorce settlement a few months ago and have been co-parenting their 9-year-old son Angelo. 



More From Entertainment:

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance
Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post
Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis

Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis
Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’
Travis Barker unveils fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday gift

Travis Barker unveils fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday gift
'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?
Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop
Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month

Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month
Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’
Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

Latest

view all