Thursday Nov 18 2021
Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Watch: Harry Styles' mother grooves with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist is spotted grooving with Olivia Wilde's kids during son's San Deigo concert.

Styles, who is currently on his musical tour since September, was joined by beau Wilde and mother Anne for his Monday gig.

In the viral footage from the concert, the singer's mum was seen dancing to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with Olivia Wilde’s eldest child; seven-year-old Otis.

Olivia and Harry first started dating at the start of the year. The duo met on the sets of upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling.


