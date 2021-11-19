 
Adele explains why she hates using social media: 'It sucks you in'

Renowned singer and songwriter Adele recently shed some light on the real reason she chose to do a digital detox this year.

Adele expressed her concerns around mental health and body positivity while speaking to The Face.

There she was quoted saying, "I just would find myself not getting my errands done for the day. It's made to be addictive. It does a very good job of it."

"There could have been something really pressing I had to do and I wouldn't get it done because I'd be looking at someone else's life!”

She also went on to tell the outlet, “Or looking at nail designs or interior design sites or reading hours of news that made me actually feel bad about the world. It just [expletive] set me back. I had to catch up on all of my stuff I had to do."

At the end of the day, "I don't wanna talk to people that I don't [expletive] know. That doesn't work for me. I need a human touch. I don't wanna be sitting in a room on my phone and talking more to people that I don't [expletive] know than I do know."

