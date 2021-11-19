 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report

Britney Spears’ legal team is currently looking to have the entirety of the singer’s assets combined into a single trust in order to help her better control her $60 million wealth.

Certified public accountant John Zabel brought this claim forward in papers obtained by TMZ he revealed plans to consolidate a large chunk of Britney’s assets into a single trust for easier management.

The main trust Zabel intends to combine is Britney’s 2004 trust that she’s had since before her conservatorship.

While the papers do not reveal an exact figure, Forbes reports that Britney currently owns about $60 million worth of assets.

Combining these assets will also help the singer better manage her finances moving forward.

Combining her trusts into a single accont will allow Britney better interest payments. 

