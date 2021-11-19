Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo

Queen stands with General Sir Nick Carter during first engagement after spraining her back

Queen Elizabeth has sparked concerns over her deteriorating health after a picture of her started making rounds on the internet.

The 95-year-old monarch's hands in the photo appeared purple drawing attention from royal fans across the globe.

In the picture, the Queen can be seen standing with General Sir Nick Carter during her first engagement after pulling out of an in-person appearance at Remembrance Sunday.

Eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice how her hands appeared purple in the picture.

According to Dr Jay Verma of the Shakespeare Medical Centre, “It might be Raynaud’s phenomenon or just really cold hands.

"The purple is due to deoxygenated blood," he told Metro.

"Purple hands can be caused by “lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin," the medical expert added.

Queen Elizabeth sent alarm bells ringing after she cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on advice from her doctors.

She also skipped a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on Tuesday, October 19.