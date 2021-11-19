 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Queen stands with General Sir Nick Carter during first engagement after spraining her back
Queen stands with General Sir Nick Carter during first engagement after spraining her back

Queen Elizabeth has sparked concerns over her deteriorating health after a picture of her started making rounds on the internet.

The 95-year-old monarch's hands in the photo appeared purple drawing attention from royal fans across the globe.

In the picture, the Queen can be seen standing with General Sir Nick Carter during her first engagement after pulling out of an in-person appearance at Remembrance Sunday.

Eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice how her hands appeared purple in the picture.

According to Dr Jay Verma of the Shakespeare Medical Centre, “It might be Raynaud’s phenomenon or just really cold hands.

"The purple is due to deoxygenated blood," he told Metro.

"Purple hands can be caused by “lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin," the medical expert added.

Queen Elizabeth sent alarm bells ringing after she cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on advice from her doctors.

She also skipped a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on Tuesday, October 19.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´
Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years
Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids
'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga
Filmmaker says Prince Charles was hit with grief after Diana's sudden death

Filmmaker says Prince Charles was hit with grief after Diana's sudden death

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding
Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Latest

view all