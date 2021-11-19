 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Hareem Shah prank calls Sheikh Rasheed, gets slammed by the politician

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Watch: Hareem Shah prank calls Sheikh Rasheed, gets slammed on Tabish Hashmis show
Watch: Hareem Shah prank calls Sheikh Rasheed, gets slammed on Tabish Hashmi's show

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah is prank calling Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on the sets of TBH with Tabish Hashmi.

In a teaser from the upcoming episode of the YouTube show, the social media influencer is seen dialing up Sheikh Rasheed's number on request of the audience. 

The minister, who eventually picks up, asks the Hareem to call back after some time.

"Please speak to me now," insists Shah before inviting a slamming reply from the politician. "Shut up," says an agitated Sheikh Rasheed and hangs up the phone, inviting laughter from the audience and host Tabish Hashmi himself.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh gushes over Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback picture, calls him 'hottie'

Ranveer Singh gushes over Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback picture, calls him 'hottie'
Falak Shabir aces viral video challenge with Sarah Khan, watch

Falak Shabir aces viral video challenge with Sarah Khan, watch
Aryan Khan marks NCB attendance in first outing since birthday

Aryan Khan marks NCB attendance in first outing since birthday

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl
Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian version of 'Money Heist'

Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian version of 'Money Heist'
Global outcry over Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi’s Islamophobic content

Global outcry over Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi’s Islamophobic content
Kangana Ranaut expresses disappointment on Indian government’s call to repeal farm laws

Kangana Ranaut expresses disappointment on Indian government’s call to repeal farm laws
Watch: Minal Khan turns reporter for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram during night out in Karachi

Watch: Minal Khan turns reporter for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram during night out in Karachi
Nora Fatehi drops BTS of ‘Kusu Kusu’ song, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi drops BTS of ‘Kusu Kusu’ song, video goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares her 'chand' series with fans ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and sleepy Jeh

Kareena Kapoor shares her 'chand' series with fans ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and sleepy Jeh
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’

Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’

Latest

view all