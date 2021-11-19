Watch: Hareem Shah prank calls Sheikh Rasheed, gets slammed by the politician

Watch: Hareem Shah prank calls Sheikh Rasheed, gets slammed on Tabish Hashmi's show

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah is prank calling Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on the sets of TBH with Tabish Hashmi.

In a teaser from the upcoming episode of the YouTube show, the social media influencer is seen dialing up Sheikh Rasheed's number on request of the audience.

The minister, who eventually picks up, asks the Hareem to call back after some time.

"Please speak to me now," insists Shah before inviting a slamming reply from the politician. "Shut up," says an agitated Sheikh Rasheed and hangs up the phone, inviting laughter from the audience and host Tabish Hashmi himself.

Take a look:







