Friday Nov 19 2021
Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Owing a Lamborghini is a hefty price but crashing one which was covered in Swarovski crystals is even a bigger price to pay.

Russian influencer Daria Radianova was the unlucky one to suffer from such an accident after her black supercar suffered damage on the rear in London.

It is understood that she was not inside the car when the accident took place but is understandably upset with the major damage.

Daria is said to have gotten two million Swarovski crystals embedded in the car’s body, roof and the front grill.

The process is said to have taken 700 hours. 

