Pak vs Ban: Hasan Ali overtakes Shaheen Afridi, becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (R) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh´s Mohammad Naim during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 19, 2021. — AFP

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has bounced back from his T20 World Cup setback and is on a roll becoming the leading wicket-taker in 2021 across all formats during the Men In Green's T20I match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ali's three-wicket haul for 22 took him to 64 wickets, as he helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127-7. The Babar Azam-led side won the match by four wickets.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is right behind him with 62 wickets, while Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and South Africa's Tabriz Shamsi have taken 50 wickets each.

The pacer had last week become Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker this year after he had bagged 46 wickets.



Meanwhile, Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has taken 45 T20 wickets so far this year.