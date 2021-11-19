 
Adele never sounded more ferocious in new album 30

Adele is getting universal acclaim from reviewers for her fourth album 30.

As per The Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield he declared that the vocal powerhouse has "never sounded more ferocious".

"You wouldn't think it was possible, but her vocals have gotten even more expressive," he wrote.

"Adele's voice is a tank division that can tap-dance—the more mature she gets as an artist, the more finesse and tact she brings to the microphone, without sacrificing any of the primal firepower that made her famous in the first place,

"It's all there in the single Easy On Me where she pauses mid-song to linger on the first note of 'easy' so long you feel like you might pass out, even though you can tell she isn't breaking a sweat."

