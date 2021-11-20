 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Jeremy Renner said he barely had the means to make ends meet before he got famous
Jeremy Renner said he barely had the means to make ends meet before he got famous

American actor Jeremy Renner is opening up about his days before he got catapulted to fame through his Marvel role.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the Hawk Eye actor said he barely had the means to make ends meet before he got famous.

"I had no electricity, no gas, no hot water,” said Renner who was living in a studio apartment in Hollywood for over five years before his acting career stabilized.

Renner further said that regardless of the challenges, he tried to make the best out of the situation because "if I sat and cried about it, which I probably did once or twice, it doesn't really move the needle. Changing and shifting your perspective — that's the only thing we have control of in perpetuity."

Moreover, the actor revealed that his entire month’s food budget was no more than $10 as he would live off instant ramen.

"I always thought, At least I'm doing a job that I love. I'm glad I'm not doing a job just for a paycheck. That'd be [expletive] miserable. And most people are."

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report

The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report
Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills

Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills
Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement

Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement
Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report

Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report
Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report

Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’
Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’

Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’
Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Latest

view all