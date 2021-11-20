 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for staying mum on her conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

The pop icon equated Christina's silence on the matter to lying/File footage 

Britney Spears threw shade at Christina Aguilera for staying silence on her controversial conservatorship.

The pop icon equated Christina's silence on the matter to lying, in a recent Instagram post. 

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera being interviewed at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, where the Genie in a Bottle singer performed.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued.

“I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”

Aguilera was quizzed on the red carpet if she was in communication with the Toxic singer amid her battle to get conservatorship dismissed.

Responding to the question, the singer’s rep, Brett Ruttenberg, present on the carpet with her, cut off the reporter with a cheery, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”

Concurrently, a visibly waffling Aguilera said, “I can’t,” before adding, “but I’m happy for her!”

In a previous statement, Aguilera condemned Spears' conservatorship adding, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on impact her Disney lawsuit had on Hollywood

‘Classical’ Rome hosts first contemporary art fair

Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off

Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode

The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report

Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills

Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement

Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report

Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

