Pak vs Ban: Pakistan eye series win in second T20 clash against Bangladesh today

Saturday Nov 20 2021
Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right).
Pakistan, already 1-0 up in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, will be eyeing a series victory today (Saturday) as they clash against the hosts in the second T20 match. 

Bangladesh gave a tough time to an in-form Pakistan in the first T20 clash, despite missing the likes of Shakib ul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Rahim. 

Despite being a much stronger side on paper, Pakistan struggled as at one point in time, they were four wickets down with less than 30 runs on the scorecard. 

Significant contributions from Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan chase Bangladesh's 128-run target with only four balls to spare. 

Pakistan's Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for his 3/22 figures, earning the nod for the Player of the Match award. It was a confidence-booster for the right-arm fast bowler, who had struggled to find his form throughout the T20 World Cup and a Matthew Wade dropped catch earned him the ire of several Pakistani fans worldwide. 

Skipper Babar Azam will be looking to seal the series with this match by going 2-0 up and beating Bangladesh a second time. 

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00pm at the same venue where the first T20 clash took place, at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. 

The final of the three-match T20 series will be played on Monday, November 22. 

