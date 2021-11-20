 
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Sandra Bullock 'knows' daughter Laila is going to be 'President of the United States'

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

American actor Sandra Bullock is 'just stating facts' when she says her daughter Laila is going to live at the White House one day.

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Jeremy Parsons on Friday, the 57-year-old confessed that she wants eight-year-old adopted daughter Laila 'to be President of the United States!'

Bullock then added that when she is 'going to be at the White House' with her daughter, she is 'going to be doing some redecorating!'

Bullock adopted Laila in 2015 from a foster family in Louisiana. 

When asked if her kids think she's cool, the Oscar winner jumped on to answer, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"

