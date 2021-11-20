James Bond: Idris Alba to play villain in the next 007 film?

English actor Idris Alba is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in the next James Bond film.

The actor, that previously made rounds on the internet about taking over Daniel Craig's position, is now preparing to star opposite the next James Bond.

"Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it," reports The Sun.



It added, "He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment."

Although "it is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain," continues the source.

Daniel Craig has marked his exit from the 007 franchise with No Time To Die. Actors expected to take over his role are Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page and Henry Cavill.