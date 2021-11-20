Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw

Shaheen Afridi throws the ball back at Afif Hosain during the second Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I match. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi accidentally took down Bangladesh's left-handed batter Afif Hosain during the second T20 match of their ongoing bilateral series.

The batter had driven the ball straight into Afridi's hands, who rotated around and instinctively rocketed it back to the stumps.

The ball, however, hit the Bangladeshi batter on the backside of his leg, causing him to fall down in pain.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani cricketers quickly gathered around to check Afif's well-being.

Shaheen, who had immediately thrown up his hand to apologise for the unnecessary throw, also walked up to inquire after the downed batter.

As Afif got up, Shaheen also tapped the back of his helmet as a friendly gesture before returning to his run-up.

One ball before the incident took place, Afif had hit Shaheen for a six down the leg-side, which could have triggered the aggressive reaction from the left-arm pacer.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi had struck in his first over of the match, again, when he trapped right-handed opening batter Saif Hassan lbw on the very first ball he played.

A few minutes later, Shaheen's new-ball partner Mohammad Wasim struck as well, dismissing Naim by having him caught at slip, as Bangladesh were forced on the back foot early in the innings.

Pakistan won the first match of the T20 series in a thriller yesterday. If they win today as well, they will go 2-0 up in the three-match series.