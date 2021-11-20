 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard feud to be showcased in two-part documentary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard feud to be showcased in two-part documentary
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard feud to be showcased in two-part documentary

American actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's tumultuous end of  marriage will now be showcased in a two-part documentary.

The film, which is titled Johnny vs. Amber will reportedly shed light on both the estranged lovers' perspectives about their marriage and legal battles that followed.  

The film will be produced by Optomen and will premiere on streaming service Discovery+.

"Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence," says executive producer Nick Hornby.

Depp and Heard have been subject to a legal battle through various lawsuits since she filed for divorce in May 2016 after just 15 months of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears in awe of Sam Asghari's performance in 'House of Gucci'

Britney Spears in awe of Sam Asghari's performance in 'House of Gucci'
Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps

Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps
James Bond: Idris Alba to play villain in the next 007 film?

James Bond: Idris Alba to play villain in the next 007 film?
Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post

Camila Cabello embraces Shawn Mendes breakup with 'big fat dump' post
David Bowie’s official photographer Mick Rock dead at 72

David Bowie’s official photographer Mick Rock dead at 72
Sandra Bullock 'knows' daughter Laila is going to be 'President of the United States'

Sandra Bullock 'knows' daughter Laila is going to be 'President of the United States'
Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'Constantly giggling'

Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like she's 20: 'Constantly giggling'
Kevin Hart is not pleased about Paul Rudd being titled ‘sexiest man alive’

Kevin Hart is not pleased about Paul Rudd being titled ‘sexiest man alive’

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on impact her Disney lawsuit had on Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on impact her Disney lawsuit had on Hollywood

‘Classical’ Rome hosts first contemporary art fair

‘Classical’ Rome hosts first contemporary art fair
Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for staying mum on her conservatorship

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for staying mum on her conservatorship
Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez eager to get married again

Latest

view all