Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post



Priyanka Chopra paid a sweet and loving belated birthday tribute to Sushmita Sen along with a throwback picture on social media.

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her birthday on November,19, received heart-filled wishes from her fraternity along with her fans besides that she also received a belated birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka wished Miss Universe, 1994, especially by sharing a picture of herself and her mother posing with Sushmita.

“Happy Birthday beauty @sushmitasen sending you hugs and warm wishes on your special day (sic)!!” Priyanka wrote in her story.

Check it out:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita also thanked fans for showering an abundance of love.

“#birthdaygirl A BIG ‘Thank you to all of you super generous & loving soulsunending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words (sic).” Former Miss Universe shared it in her post.







