Saturday Nov 20 2021
What Harry and Meghan plan to do on Thanksgiving this year?

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating their second Thanksgiving in the US/File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for the holiday season, along with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating their second Thanksgiving in the US. 

“I love to cook,” the Suits alum said during her Thursday, November 18, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California. It’ll be nice, it’ll be really nice," she added.

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives near Meghan and her 37-year-old husband, joked that the host and Portia de Rossi‘s holiday invitations may have gotten lost in the mail. “What time should we show up?” she teased, to which the duchess replied, “Whatever time you want.”

Meghan and Harry relocated to the US in early 2020 after exiting the royal family.

They have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their kids ever sincfe. 

