 
sports
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Bangladesh’s left-handed batter Afif Hosain and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen shaking hands after the second T20 match of the ongoing bilateral series on November 20, 2021. — Screengrab PCB
Following an unfortunate incident during the match between Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Bangladesh’s left-handed batter Afif Hossain, the two cleared the tension between them post-match.

During the second T20 match of the ongoing bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Afridi unintentionally injured Hossain's foot while attempting to hit the wicket to run him out.

Afridi, who had immediately thrown up his hand to apologise for the miscalculated throw, also walked up to the downed batter immediately after the incident.

In addition, he met him at the close of the match, after the Men in Green defeated the hosts by eight wickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video in which Afridi can be seen walking up to Hosain to offer an apology once more.

The two players shook hands and eased the tension surrounding them.

What had happened?

During Afridi's over in the first innings, Hossain had driven the ball straight into Afridi's hands, who rotated around and instinctively rocketed it back to the stumps.

The ball, however, hit the Bangladeshi batter on the backside of his leg, causing him to collapse in pain.

The Pakistan team, along with Shaheen, quickly gathered around to check Afif's well-being.

As Afif got up, Shaheen also tapped the back of his helmet as a friendly gesture before returning to his run-up.

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20I scorer from Pakistan

Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw

Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan

Haris Rauf reveals which actress he would like to go on a dinner date with

Pak vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman powers Pakistan to series victory against Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: Twitter in awe of Nawaz's 'pace' as speed gun gets it wrong again

Pak vs Ban: Hasan Ali pleased after bouncing back from dismal T20 World Cup show

Babar Azam's emotional note on AB de Villiers' retirement

Pak vs Ban: Ramiz Raja shares words of wisdom after close contest

Pak vs Ban: Hasan Ali divides Twitter over send off to Nurul Hasan

Pak vs Ban: Hasan Ali overtakes Shaheen Afridi, becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

