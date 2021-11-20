Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match

Bangladesh’s left-handed batter Afif Hosain and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen shaking hands after the second T20 match of the ongoing bilateral series on November 20, 2021. — Screengrab PCB

Following an unfortunate incident during the match between Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Bangladesh’s left-handed batter Afif Hossain, the two cleared the tension between them post-match.



During the second T20 match of the ongoing bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Afridi unintentionally injured Hossain's foot while attempting to hit the wicket to run him out.



Afridi, who had immediately thrown up his hand to apologise for the miscalculated throw, also walked up to the downed batter immediately after the incident.



In addition, he met him at the close of the match, after the Men in Green defeated the hosts by eight wickets.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video in which Afridi can be seen walking up to Hosain to offer an apology once more.



The two players shook hands and eased the tension surrounding them.

What had happened?

During Afridi's over in the first innings, Hossain had driven the ball straight into Afridi's hands, who rotated around and instinctively rocketed it back to the stumps.

The ball, however, hit the Bangladeshi batter on the backside of his leg, causing him to collapse in pain.

The Pakistan team, along with Shaheen, quickly gathered around to check Afif's well-being.

As Afif got up, Shaheen also tapped the back of his helmet as a friendly gesture before returning to his run-up.