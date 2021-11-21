Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for portraying a kind of behavior that is “completely unbecoming of royals” during her chat with Ellen DeGeneres.



Royal commentator Emily Andrew made this claim while speaking to Good Morning America about Meghan’s “unroyal like” behavior.

She told the hosts, “What the royals do, they highlight, it's not about them, they highlight the good work of other people.”

"They put the limelight and the spotlight on ordinary people, and of course, Meghan, as we know, Meghan likes the limelight being on herself. And as a royal, she could never have done that chat."

This claim comes just days after Caitlyn Jenner commented on how ‘authentic’ Meghan Markle seems during her Ellen DeGeneres interview.