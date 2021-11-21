 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for portraying a kind of behavior that is “completely unbecoming of royals” during her chat with Ellen DeGeneres.

Royal commentator Emily Andrew made this claim while speaking to Good Morning America about Meghan’s “unroyal like” behavior.

She told the hosts, “What the royals do, they highlight, it's not about them, they highlight the good work of other people.”

"They put the limelight and the spotlight on ordinary people, and of course, Meghan, as we know, Meghan likes the limelight being on herself. And as a royal, she could never have done that chat."

This claim comes just days after Caitlyn Jenner commented on how ‘authentic’ Meghan Markle seems during her Ellen DeGeneres interview. 

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality

Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality
Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source

Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source
Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case

Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case
Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report

Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report
Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA
Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated

Halyna Hutchins’ husband releases official obituary: ‘Our family dreams devastated
Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school

Paris Hilton’s mom ‘changes the subject’ at ‘any mention’ of boarding school
Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Khloe Kardashian sheds light on her fear of social media: ‘It’s the craziest thing’

Latest

view all