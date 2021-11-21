 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Kim Kardashian finally finds her ‘happy place’

Kim Kardashian finally finds her ‘happy place’

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has finally found her ‘happy place’ months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim shared her ‘happy place’ amid boyfriend Pete Davidson romance rumours.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted her dazzling photo as she stood in a hot tub and wrote, “My happy place” followed by a heart emoji.

The latest photo of Kim Kardashian has left her millions of fans speculating she is on vacation somewhere with new beau Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Fans also think, Pete, 28 took the photo of Kim.

Pete and Kim are rumoured to be dating, however, they have not officially confirmed their romance.

Recently, the lovebirds were pictured holding hands in public.

Kim Kardashian also celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday with mother Kris Jenner.

Kim and Pete have been linked since she served as host on SNL.

