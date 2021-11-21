 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her latest stunning photo on World Children’s Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her latest stunning photo on World Children’s Day
Kate Middleton wins hearts with her latest stunning photo on World Children’s Day

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has won the hearts of her millions of fans with latest stunning photo she posted on World Children’s Day.

Prince William and his wife Kate also shared a sweet message on Children’s Day.

In their message on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness.”

It further reads: “Today is World Children’s Day. Across the UK and right around the world there are thousands of charities working to support children and families; and inspirational young people leading the way on important causes, showing the vital role the next generation have in shaping the future.”

The Duchess is proud patron of many charities working with and for children in the UK.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton sent the royal fans into a frenzy after she posted an adorable new image on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMAs performance with BTS

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele brings teacher on stage in emotional tribute during concert special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special

Adele marks return to UK with ‘Audience with Adele’ special
Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat

Joaquin Phoenix advocates for turkeys on Thanksgiving: Adopt, not eat
Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada dies aged 84
Fans call out Drake for planning concert soon after Astroworld tragedy

Fans call out Drake for planning concert soon after Astroworld tragedy

Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari wants 'the biggest wedding in the world' with Britney Spears
'House Of Gucci': Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film

'House Of Gucci': Lady Gaga says past trauma drove her performance in film
'You made me cry!!!': Britney Spears sends back love to Lady Gaga

'You made me cry!!!': Britney Spears sends back love to Lady Gaga
Kourtney Kardashian listening to Adele’s emotional song ‘My Little Love’

Kourtney Kardashian listening to Adele’s emotional song ‘My Little Love’
Salma Hayek describes 'horrific' mud bath scene with Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'

Salma Hayek describes 'horrific' mud bath scene with Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'
Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Latest

view all