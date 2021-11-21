Kate Middleton wins hearts with her latest stunning photo on World Children’s Day

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has won the hearts of her millions of fans with latest stunning photo she posted on World Children’s Day.



Prince William and his wife Kate also shared a sweet message on Children’s Day.

In their message on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness.”

It further reads: “Today is World Children’s Day. Across the UK and right around the world there are thousands of charities working to support children and families; and inspirational young people leading the way on important causes, showing the vital role the next generation have in shaping the future.”

The Duchess is proud patron of many charities working with and for children in the UK.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton sent the royal fans into a frenzy after she posted an adorable new image on social media.