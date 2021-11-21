 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids
Meghan Markle dishes private Thanksgiving plans with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle is planning on a laid back Thanksgiving this year.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in her latest interview, the Duchess of Sussex shared the list of things she wants to get done on the public holiday. 

"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice," shared Meghan.

DeGeneres, who also lives in Montecito, California joked, "What time should we show up?"

Meghan in an earlier blog also opened up about her passion for charity on the day. 

"Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright," she wrote.

Meghan added, "This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong."

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk's son X AE A-Xii wins hearts with rare appearance on daddy's SpaceX Video

Elon Musk's son X AE A-Xii wins hearts with rare appearance on daddy's SpaceX Video
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan announces collaboration with PUBG

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan announces collaboration with PUBG
Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality

Sam Asghari thanks Britney Spears for helping make acting debut a reality
Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source

Pete Davidson making Kim Kardashian ‘constantly giggle’: source
Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case

Metropolitan Police take over Prince Charles’ charity association case
Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle slammed for having ‘axing agenda’ before marriage to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘un-royal like’ after Ellen chat: report
Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report

Meghan Markle ‘spills real feelings’ for royal title to Ellen: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry choosing talk shows to be ‘seen and heard’: report
Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘cultivating happy medium’ between Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS

Megan Thee Stallion awards fans ‘devastating’ update on AMA performance with BTS
Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Photo: BTS shares candid snapshots with Lizzo from LA

Latest

view all