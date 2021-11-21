Salma Hayek describes 'horrific' mud bath scene with Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'

Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek is spilling the beans on a disturbing mud bath scene that she had to film with Lady Gaga.

Speaking with James Corden in a recent interview, the 55-year-old star shared how she suffered from sinking into the bath with the extra pounds she put on for her role in the movie.

"I've never done a mud bath,' Hayek confessed.

"Once you're in, you're naked...Well not completely, we had something underneath but nothing on top – and the thing is that, in my head, I was going to sink," she recalled.

Salma noted how Gaga sunk into the bath 'like an Egyptian queen' unlike her. "Me, with my extra kilos, I sit on the mud and I'm not sinking," laughed Salma.

She further narrated the dramatic scene saying,"I couldn't remember the lines. One leg [was] up, and then I go sink in. It was horrific...most challenging scene I've ever done."

