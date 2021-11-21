Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Actor Muneeb Butt is asking sister-in-law Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to beware of baby responsibilities before welcoming their first child together.

"Taking care of kids is so difficult," says Muneeb as he holds two-year-old daughter Amal in his arms before being mocked by wife Aiman Khan for overreacting.



Muneeb then goes on to tell Minal and Ahsan to beware of the time when they have to take care of kids, prompting laughter from the newlyweds.

The video comes after both Minal and Aiman Khan marked their 23rd birthday in an intimate celebration around friends and family. The divas were joined by celebrities Kinza Hashmi and Areeba Habib for the night.